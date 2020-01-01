ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Jabba's Stash
Hybrid

3.5 2 reviews

Jabba's Stash

Jabba's Stash

Bodhi Seeds crossed Bubba Kush and Snow Lotus to create Jabba’s Stash, a funky smelling indica. Big buds come covered in trichomes and wispy orange pistils. Offering notes of coffee, elderberry, butterscotch, and a bitter funk, Jabba’s Stash is sure to surprise you with its unique flavor profile. The contemplative high will let you to sink deeply into the couch.

Lineage

Snow Lotus
Bubba Kush
Jabba's Stash

