Jack Boro #5 is pure uptown energy—an electric sativa that channels the cerebral crispness of Jack Herer and the soaring, spicy elevation of Old School Haze. This cultivar hits with bright citrus zest, clean pine, and that unmistakable NYC funk lingering on the back end—sharp, nostalgic, and bold, like grabbing a fresh chopped cheese at 3AM after a long night on the move. The high is fast, focused, and inspiring, the kind that locks you into the rhythm of the train, fuels your next idea, or pushes you deeper into your grind. This strain isn’t for the sleepy; it’s for the dreamers, the movers, the borough-born and borough-bred, carrying legacy energy from the streets to the licensed shelves. If you’ve had the opportunity to experience Jack Boro #5 through smoking, dabbing, growing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.