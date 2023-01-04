Jawa Kush
Jawa Kush effects are mostly calming.
Jawa Kush potency is higher THC than average.
Jawa Kush is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, relaxed, and sleepy. Jawa Kush has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Jawa Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Jawa Kush sensations
