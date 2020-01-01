ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Beautiful rich purple hues with a welcoming blueberry terpene profile make Journeymen an enticing choice for cannabis consumers. Bred by the Gage Green Group by crossing the Bay Area strain Odyssey with workhorse Joseph OG, consumers can expect frosty colas with a berry fuel aroma and flavor. Its calming high might make you feel like floating down a river on a lazy Sunday.

Lineage

Strain parent
Odyssey
parent
Strain
Journeymen

