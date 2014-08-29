Odyssey is a well-balanced hybrid strain that originated in San Francisco and quickly became popular in the Bay Area. This strain flowers at 7 to 8 weeks, producing large, dense buds that have a sweet, sugary aroma. Its candy flavor is best appreciated through a vaporizer and provides strong head-based effects. Some head pressure is common, but this strain’s indica side comes out later, leading to a body-melting calm. Overall, Odyssey will take you on a smooth journey.
