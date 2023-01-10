Jungle Canyon
Jungle Canyon potency is higher THC than average.
Jungle Canyon is a hybrid weed strain. Jungle Canyon has 28% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Jungle Canyon, before let us know! Leave a review.
