Bred by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalolo Seed Bank, Kailua Pua is a cross between Hawaiian Mayan Gold and Blue Bama. Hawaiian Mayan Gold—known for its outstanding tropical flavors of citrus, berry, and grape—mixes with the powerful Blue Bama, resulting in a powerful hybrid that produces relaxed sedation and an all-encompassing body high.

Avatar for PuaManaOhana
Member since 2016
Kailua Pua is a extremely special strain created by our 00 Branch responsible for sourcing genetics like GG#4, GSC Forum cut and a epic Sour Diesel for breeding projects from the formidable genetics library of Herban Tribe at Amazon Organics. 00 = Oregon 'Ohana Pua Mana 'Ohana 00 Branch began bree...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Strain parent
Hawaiian Mayan Gold
parent
Strain
Kailua Pua

