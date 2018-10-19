Bred by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalolo Seed Bank, Kailua Pua is a cross between Hawaiian Mayan Gold and Blue Bama. Hawaiian Mayan Gold—known for its outstanding tropical flavors of citrus, berry, and grape—mixes with the powerful Blue Bama, resulting in a powerful hybrid that produces relaxed sedation and an all-encompassing body high.
