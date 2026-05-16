KC OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain KC OG.
KC OG strain effects
KC OG strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 100% of people say it helps with Gastrointestinal disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
KC OG reviews
z........9
Yesterday
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
It wasn't the most potent strain I've ever tried, but it certainly was a tasty one because of the nice smell when you open the jar. If taste is 50% of what you smell, I would say this is a great strain. I wish it was a little stronger but I'm a daily smoker.