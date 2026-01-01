KC OG, not to be confused with KC Kush, is an indica-dominant cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of OG Kush x Master Kush; the breeder of KC OG is unknown. KC OG has the signature lemon, earthy, and pine blend of a great OG strain, with the relaxing effects to match. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed KC OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.