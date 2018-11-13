Bred by The Landrace Team, Kerala is a sativa landrace strain from the Idukki region of Southern India. Radiating with the smell of mint, menthol, musk, and spice, its buds bloom with lime green colors that contrast with purple stalks. Expect a powerful high that will leave you energized and ready for outdoor activities.
