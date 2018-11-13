ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by The Landrace Team, Kerala is a sativa landrace strain from the Idukki region of Southern India. Radiating with the smell of mint, menthol, musk, and spice, its buds bloom with lime green colors that contrast with purple stalks. Expect a powerful high that will leave you energized and ready for outdoor activities.

The ever famed Idukki Gold that was Cannabis sativa strain found in India is currently non-existent. Due to huge losses in the early 2000s, this isn't available anymore. However, the hybrids of the same are available althroughout Kerala. Of course, you'll have other Indica strains more commonly fou...
One of the best Indian weed hands down but then Idduki was totally destroyed by cops in late 90s hence they almost became extint however Idduki Gold is still in the market however the idduki now being sold has become much stronger because of it being a hybrid now. Back in the day it had 5%-8% thc no...
