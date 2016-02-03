Kerala Krush by Flying Dutchmen is an 85% sativa strain that unites genetics from Skunk #1 and a South Indian sativa. This uplifting sativa delivers a very smooth, clear cerebral buzz with flavors of mango fruit and warm spice. Patients may gravitate to this strain for relief of menstrual cramps and nausea.
