Sativa

4.6 11 reviews

Kerala Krush

aka Kerala

Kerala Krush

Kerala Krush by Flying Dutchmen is an 85% sativa strain that unites genetics from Skunk #1 and a South Indian sativa. This uplifting sativa delivers a very smooth, clear cerebral buzz with flavors of mango fruit and warm spice. Patients may gravitate to this strain for relief of menstrual cramps and nausea. 

Reviews

11

Lineage

First strain parent
South Indian Sativa
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Kerala Krush

