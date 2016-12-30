ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Kool-Aid Smile
Indica

4.9 7 reviews

Kool-Aid Smile

Kool-Aid Smile

Kool-Aid Smile by Andromeda Strains is a deep purple cross of fruity parents. This robust resin-producing flower is the product of Purple Drink x Cherry Sauce and carries telltale notes of its complex lineage in both flavor and appearance. Developing fat, knotty colas that reek of grape candy, Kool-Aid Smile is a flavorful crowd-pleaser with indica-dominant effects. With a mid-level physical sedation coupled with a bright and whimsical mental state, Kool-Aid Smile is sure to elevate your mood, mute nausea and minor physical pain, and ignite your appetite.   

7

simdimaster

🍇🍓The nug was not too sticky, darker green mixed with purple structure and tightly packed. Definitely can note the cross-strain grapey undertones from Kool-aid Smile along with an earthy aroma of an incense like smell. Sweet tooth for sure, a pleasant couchsitting high. Goes well with cartoons or ...
CreativeHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
largebud

The lineage above is incorrect. This strains lineage is Grapedrink ( Grape God x Kimbo Kush ) x CherrySauce ( Cherry Pie x The Sauce)
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Qtee80

I love KAS!. I was hesitant to buy it because it wasn't cleaned up but it was almost sold out so I figured it might be good. It puts me in a nice happy relaxed mood. It doesn't make me stuck, I can still function with zero anxiety.
HappyRelaxed
daisynoodle

Love this one for lazy days on the couch or if I need to fall asleep. Don’t start eating on this one you won’t be able to stop.
ArousedSleepyTingly
leanking

amazing beautiful bud. i love it straight body melter. very euphoric
EuphoricRelaxed
