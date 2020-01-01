ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

L.A. Sorbet

L.A. Sorbet

DNA Genetics crossed L.A. Confidential and Sorbet creating L.A. Sorbet, a flavorful, sweet, and fruity indica. Dense, dark green buds pack a powerful punch that may wind you down for bedtime while pulling you toward the freezer for some ice cream. L.A. Sorbet is a great strain for experienced smokers looking to remember what it was like when they first tried cannabis.

Lineage

Strain parent
LA Confidential
parent
Strain
L.A. Sorbet

