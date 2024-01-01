stock photo similar to Legend Orange Apricot
Legend Orange Apricot
Legend Orange Apricot is a hybrid weed strain bred in collaboration between Capulator, Obsoul33t, and Compound Genetics, and made from a genetic cross of Legend OG x Orange Apricot. This strain exhibits a blend of earthy, fruity, and pine flavors; it has relaxing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Legend Orange Apricot, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
