Lemon Cake x SOGA reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Cake x SOGA.
Lemon Cake x SOGA strain effects
Reported by 25 real people like you
Lemon Cake x SOGA strain flavors
Lemon Cake x SOGA strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Anorexia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
l........h
April 11, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Talkative
Uplifted
I actually didn’t think much of this strain until i started breaking it up and of course, smoked it. The lemon flavor hits you instantly on the inhale but not overpowering. Then the exhale tastes more flowery or herbal. I’m in the Portland Maine where the market is flooded so prices are cheap especially for flower! $50 an oz. is what initially attracted me to it. I’m pleasantly surprised by the effects of Pop-Tart! 70% sativa ~ 30% indica and has typical sativa effects but does not cause anxiety!
I........1
August 20, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Idk what they talking bout i smoke in da couch a lot and this ish right here shidddd look ion wake n bake but i did sat walk bad in work tried to cook n got smacked in da kitchen i had to leave wheel the weed had my mind all messed up lmao
w........s
September 21, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Talkative
Anxious
I like this strain because it Terpenes taste awesome and it tastes like Apple, Blueberry, and Grapefruit. My friend Marcus smoked a few books full of the Blueberry Pop Tarts strain with me and it gave me a really good high in my body & head. I would definitely suggest this strain to people with appetite loss and anxiety. 😕
c........f
May 5, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
this strain… wow. first of all, the smell is insane if you like fruity stains this is everything you’ve ever wanted in one delicious nug. secondly, the effects are perfect. the 3:1 ratio creates a balanced high and fixed my lack of appetite right away seriously A++ this stain is def going to be new favorite.
j........6
March 10, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Dry mouth
Got some outdoor grown POP TARTS first time buying in NYC im from Brooklyn and it’s fire I’d smoke this anyday got Nice fruity smell and smooth on the exhale
t........7
May 31, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
This strain has me up till 445am. I ya slept. I like that but damn am I tired lol
s........0
March 1, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Fav strain out of 3 that i have tried from drganja. Best tasting
G........s
October 9, 2022
Creative
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Love Pop Tarts?! You’ll like this strain. Calm and soothing taste; similar to the cherry pop tart. Little bit more flavor it would be jus right!!!