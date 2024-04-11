I actually didn’t think much of this strain until i started breaking it up and of course, smoked it. The lemon flavor hits you instantly on the inhale but not overpowering. Then the exhale tastes more flowery or herbal. I’m in the Portland Maine where the market is flooded so prices are cheap especially for flower! $50 an oz. is what initially attracted me to it. I’m pleasantly surprised by the effects of Pop-Tart! 70% sativa ~ 30% indica and has typical sativa effects but does not cause anxiety!