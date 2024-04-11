Lemon Cake x SOGA
Lemon Cake x SOGA
Hybrid
Hungry
Talkative
Energetic
Apple
Grapefruit
Lemon
Lemon Cake x SOGA effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Cake x SOGA is a hybrid marijuana strain originally listed under an infringing breakfast dessert name. This strain is a 3:1 THC to CBD strain. Lemon Cake x SOGA features flavors like lemon frosting and floral cherry. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for relieving symptoms associated with chronic pain.
Lemon Cake x SOGA strain effects
Reported by 25 real people like you
Lemon Cake x SOGA strain flavors
Lemon Cake x SOGA strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Anorexia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Lemon Cake x SOGA strain reviews(25)
l........h
April 11, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Talkative
Uplifted
I actually didn’t think much of this strain until i started breaking it up and of course, smoked it. The lemon flavor hits you instantly on the inhale but not overpowering. Then the exhale tastes more flowery or herbal. I’m in the Portland Maine where the market is flooded so prices are cheap especially for flower! $50 an oz. is what initially attracted me to it. I’m pleasantly surprised by the effects of Pop-Tart! 70% sativa ~ 30% indica and has typical sativa effects but does not cause anxiety!
I........1
August 20, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Idk what they talking bout i smoke in da couch a lot and this ish right here shidddd look ion wake n bake but i did sat walk bad in work tried to cook n got smacked in da kitchen i had to leave wheel the weed had my mind all messed up lmao
w........s
September 21, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Talkative
Anxious
I like this strain because it Terpenes taste awesome and it tastes like Apple, Blueberry, and Grapefruit. My friend Marcus smoked a few books full of the Blueberry Pop Tarts strain with me and it gave me a really good high in my body & head. I would definitely suggest this strain to people with appetite loss and anxiety. 😕