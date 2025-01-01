stock photo similar to Lemon Cherry Airheadz
IndicaTHC 27%CBD —
Lemon Cherry Airheadz
write a review
Lemon Cherry Airheadz is an indica cannabis strain bred by Clout King. Lemon Cherry Airheadz is a pairing of Lemon Cherry Terdz and Airheadz. Lemon Cherry Airheadz nugs are frosty with purple hues. Lemon Cherry Airheadz's dominant terpenes are B-Myrcene, Linalool and Limonene.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon Cherry AirheadzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lemon Cherry Airheadz products near you
Similar to Lemon Cherry Airheadz near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—