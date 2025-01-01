stock photo similar to Lemon Cherry Terdz
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Lemon Cherry Terdz
Lemon Cherry Terdz is a cannabis strain bred by Clout King. Lemon Cherry Terdz is a pairing of Lemon Cherry Gelato and Terdz. Lemon Cherry Terdz has an exoic Lineage that includes Runtz and Jet Fuel Gelato. Lemon Cherry Terdz line has been worked to include pairings with Zkittlez and Airheadz.
