Lemon Elixir is a hybrid weed strain bred by Solfire Gardens from a genetic cross of Lemon OG x Last Supper and released as part of the Last Supper collection in February 2025. These parent strains create a unique herbal palate of eucalyptus, sweet lemon, pine, and earth. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Elixir, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.