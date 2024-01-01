stock photo similar to Lemon Sugar
HybridTHC 26.5%CBD

Lemon Sugar

Lemon Sugar is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Bean and Sugar Daddy. Lemon Sugar is 26.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cresco, the average price of Lemon Sugar typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Lemon Sugar’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Sugar, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



