Limesicle
Limesicle effects are mostly energizing.
Limesicle is a sativa marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Limesicle - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Limesicle sensations
Limesicle helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with PMS
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
