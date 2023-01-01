London Cookies
London Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. London Cookies is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Holy Smoke Seeds, the average price of London Cookies typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about London Cookies’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Cookies, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
