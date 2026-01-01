London Fog is a smooth indica-leaning hybrid (≈60% indica / 40% sativa) with THC levels commonly ranging from 22–30%, known for its calming effects and rich dessert-and-earth terpene profile. While lineage can vary depending on cultivator, London Fog is often associated with Gelato, OG Kush, and dessert-style hybrid genetics that emphasize creamy flavor, dense resin production, and balanced full-body effects. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers an aromatic profile of sweet cream, vanilla, earthy kush, herbal spice, and subtle citrus layered with light diesel and floral undertones. Commonly driven by terpenes such as caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene, London Fog offers a smooth, flavorful smoke that begins with uplifting mental euphoria and mellow mood enhancement before settling into soothing body relaxation and tranquil calm. Balanced, flavorful, and deeply comforting, London Fog is ideal for evening sessions, stress relief, laid-back social settings, or unwinding into a cozy, peaceful state without immediate heavy sedation. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!