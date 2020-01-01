A CBD cultivar from Alphakronik Genes, Lovelace is a cross of Harlitus and Snowdawg BX. Dedicated to the mother of computers, Ada Lovelace, this strain is part of their Great Mind Series that brings forward great terps in CBD genetics. Consumers can expect large yields and chunky buds alongside a refreshing berry sweetness.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Lovelace nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lovelace nearby.
Products with Lovelace
Hang tight. We're looking for Lovelace nearby.