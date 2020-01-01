ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Lovelace
Hybrid

Lovelace

A CBD cultivar from Alphakronik Genes, Lovelace is a cross of Harlitus and Snowdawg BX. Dedicated to the mother of computers, Ada Lovelace, this strain is part of their Great Mind Series that brings forward great terps in CBD genetics. Consumers can expect large yields and chunky buds alongside a refreshing berry sweetness.

