Hybrid

5 1 reviews

Luca Brasi

Luca Brasi

Luca Brasi is the indica-dominant hybrid of heavy hitters Corleone Kush and Pre-98 Bubba Kush. This potent combination creates a strain with a nearly 1:1 THC/CBD ratio which lends itself to all manner of physical wellness. With such strong body effects, this is an ideal medicinal strain for patients contending with nausea, chemotherapy side effects, and chronic physical pain. Expect a stone-solid weight on the body and peppery, earthy elements in both aroma and flavor.      

Lineage

First strain parent
Corleone Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Luca Brasi

