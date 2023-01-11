Lust
Lust effects are mostly calming.
Lust potency is higher THC than average.
Lust is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, aroused, and tingly. Lust has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Lust, before let us know! Leave a review.
Lust strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Hypertension
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
