stock photo similar to Luxor
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Luxor
write a review
Luxor is a cannabis strain bred by SinCity Genetics. Luxor is a pairing of Triangle Kush and SinMint Cookies. Luxor is technically a desert weed, but expect the Triangle Kush to give it a higher impact than most things with a similar flavor profile. Luxor, like its parent SinMint Cookies, is an homage to Las Vegas from SinCity Genetics.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to LuxorOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Luxor products near you
Similar to Luxor near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—