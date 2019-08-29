ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. M1-56
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of M1-56
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

5 1 reviews

M1-56

M1-56

Bred by Ideal Herbs, M1-56 is a sativa-dominant cross between the famous Super Silver Haze and an unknown landrace sativa. This powerful hybrid offers a mellow high that is inspiring and relaxing overall. It has an earthy aroma with citrus, berry, and lavender accents that are followed by a smooth, sweet flavor. Buds are soft and open with large, light green calyxes and periwinkle highlights. M1-56 is great for any fan of Super Silver Haze looking to try a new rendition of an old classic.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

Show all

Avatar for KushPapiCheech
Member since 2019
M1 is gas
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Find M1-56 nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry M1-56 nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Strain
M1-56

Products with M1-56

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for M1-56 nearby.

Most popular in