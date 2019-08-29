Bred by Ideal Herbs, M1-56 is a sativa-dominant cross between the famous Super Silver Haze and an unknown landrace sativa. This powerful hybrid offers a mellow high that is inspiring and relaxing overall. It has an earthy aroma with citrus, berry, and lavender accents that are followed by a smooth, sweet flavor. Buds are soft and open with large, light green calyxes and periwinkle highlights. M1-56 is great for any fan of Super Silver Haze looking to try a new rendition of an old classic.