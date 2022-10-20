Malibu OG
Malibu OG effects are mostly energizing.
Malibu OG potency is higher THC than average.
Malibu OG is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, happy, and relaxed. Malibu OG has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Malibu OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Malibu OG
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Malibu OG sensations
Malibu OG helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Malibu OG products near you
Similar to Malibu OG near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—