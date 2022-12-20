Malone
Malone potency is higher THC than average.
Malone hits the high notes like a similarly-named singer. Casa Flor bred Sugar Skullz to Wedding Cake—the results are loud with a nose laced with diesel and sugar. Malone tests at 32% THC and has big buds with purple accents and a heavy layer of frost.
