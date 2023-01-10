Mama Mia
Mama Mia effects are mostly calming.
Mama Mia potency is higher THC than average.
Mama Mia is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, sleepy, and euphoric. Mama Mia has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Mama Mia, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Mama Mia
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Mama Mia strain effects
Mama Mia strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 100% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Mama Mia products near you
Similar to Mama Mia near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—