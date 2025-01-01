Mango Freezer is a cannabis strain. Mango Freezer comes from the top Colorado breeder, Cannarado and is a cross of Mango Haze x (Fried Ice Cream x Grandpa's Gunchest). Mango Freezer's parent is the infamous Mango Haze from Miami Mango that is a staple in Cannarado's lineup. Mango Freezer should be funky and fruity and hazey with no-ceiling cerebral highs unlike the selections of today. Leave one of the first reviews of Mango Freezer.