The Mango Fruz cannabis strain will rocket you to the tropics for a sweaty beach workout. Breeder Seed Junky Genetics crossed Mango x Pineapple Fruz to create an enticing, mango smell, and a sweet Zkittlez exhale with bright, electric effects. The Mango Fruz weed strain has hybrid sativa effect, and is extremely high in THC from the Animal Mints genes. Mango Fruz debuted in California in 2022.
