HybridTHC 20%CBD

Mangorita

Mangorita is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mango Juice and The Menthol. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Mangorita is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Mangorita typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Mangorita’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mangorita, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


