Mean Mug

Mean Mug is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO Rootbeer or Rootbeer. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mean Mug is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Freeborn Selections, the average price of Mean Mug typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Mean Mug’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mean Mug, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.




