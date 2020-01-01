ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Medical 49

Medical 49

Medical 49 by Vision Seeds is a sedating, CBD-rich cross of potent genetics. Created by crossing Russian Snow, AK-49, and Skunk No.1, Medical 49 inherits AK-49’s structure and coloration along with the pungent aromas of its more fragrant parents. This plant retains a short, squat structure that makes it ideal for low-profile growing. It has an approximate flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Enjoy Medical 49’s 1:1 THC/CBD ratio for alleviating anxiety, inflammation, and pain. 

