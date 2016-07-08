Mekamika Haze won Best Sativa at the 2015 Amsterdam Unity Cup. This pure landrace sativa supposedly hails from the Amazon and shares genetics with another mysterious strain, Mango Rossa (Manga Rosa from Brazil). The bright, lanky sativa is a challenge to grow, but attentive farmers are rewarded with beautiful buds that smell of tropical citrus and mango with pungent, earthy undertones.
