Hybrid

Meta Vision

Meta Vision is a 2024 weed strain from the seed brand Compound Genetics of California. Meta Vision is part of a lineup of crosses from Compound's award-winning Eye Candy (Biscotti x The Menthol) cultivar. Eye Candy is known for being super-blingy, big, and pretty. Meta Vision is a cross of Killshot #2 x Eye Candy. We're still learning more about Meta Vision so leave one of the first reviews.

