Hybrid

Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado from a genetic cross of Snowman x Zelatti. This is a tall plant with heavy trichome snowfall—think Jack Frost if he smelled like fruit salad laced with candy fuel. Michael Keaton plants give Oscar-worthy performances, with tall plants that grow easily, quickly, and produce respectable yields. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Michael Keaton, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight

Michael Keaton strain genetics

Michael Keaton grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12