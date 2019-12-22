An exclusive strain from Berner and the Cookie Fam, Snowman is a squishy lime green cultivar rich in trichomes that descends from the famous GSC lineup. Providing a euphoric, uplifting buzz, Snowman is a great strain for artists and daydreamers looking to get lost in thought. Offering up a gassy kush aroma that’s backed by a sweet vanilla undertone, this strain is as delicious as it is smooth.