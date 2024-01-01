stock photo similar to Midtown Haze
Hybrid

Midtown Haze

Midtown Haze is a cannabis strain from Purple City Genetics. Midtown Haze is a sativa hybrid cannabis strain and a cross of Estefan x Swayze. Midtown Haze has a unique high with big yield and a terpene profile of the strain Piff. We're still learning more about Midtown Haze, so leave a review.

Similar to Midtown Haze near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

