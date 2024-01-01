stock photo similar to Midtown Haze
Midtown Haze
write a review
Midtown Haze is a cannabis strain from Purple City Genetics. Midtown Haze is a sativa hybrid cannabis strain and a cross of Estefan x Swayze. Midtown Haze has a unique high with big yield and a terpene profile of the strain Piff. We're still learning more about Midtown Haze, so leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Midtown HazeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Midtown Haze products near you
Similar to Midtown Haze near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—