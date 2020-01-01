ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Mighty Quin
Hybrid

3.7 3 reviews

Mighty Quin

Mighty Quin

Mighty Quin from Phantom Farms is an uplifting cross of CBD-dominant and THC-dominant strains. Bred from Harlequin and City of God, this strain is a mixture of old world cannabis genetics and physically stimulating attributes. Mighty Quin’s cerebral energy puts a luster on even mundane tasks, making them a little more interesting and engaging. It has a sweet, forest flavor that opens with notes of fruit and sage on the palate. Enjoy Mighty Quin for its pleasant euphoria and complex herbaceous flavors. 

Reviews

3

Lineage

First strain parent
City of God
parent
Second strain parent
Harlequin
parent
Strain
Mighty Quin

