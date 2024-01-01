Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 24%CBD 1%

Mimosa Cake Auto

Mimosa Cake Auto is a hybrid autoflowering weed strain bred by Fast Buds. This is a versatile strain with balanced uplifting and relaxing effects perfect for any time of day, and produces ample yields without much intervention in around 63 days. Mimosa Cake Auto has a palate of sweet, lemon, earth, and floral notes, with hints of tropical fruit and berry. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mimosa Cake Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Mimosa Cake Auto

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Mimosa Cake Auto products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Mimosa Cake Auto near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight