Bred by the Gage Green Group using the elusive Headwrecker and Mendo Montage, Mindscape produces an energetic high that will take consumers down a contemplative path. Expect a delicious flavor fusion of skunky diesel and grape, which emits from frosty, purple nugs. Give Mindscape a try next time you’re looking for a day out alone with your thoughts.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1
Find Mindscape nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mindscape nearby.
Products with Mindscape
Hang tight. We're looking for Mindscape nearby.