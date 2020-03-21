ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by the Gage Green Group using the elusive Headwrecker and Mendo Montage, Mindscape produces an energetic high that will take consumers down a contemplative path. Expect a delicious flavor fusion of skunky diesel and grape, which emits from frosty, purple nugs. Give Mindscape a try next time you’re looking for a day out alone with your thoughts.

