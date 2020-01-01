ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mendo Montage
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Mendo Montage
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

5 3 reviews

Mendo Montage

Mendo Montage

A collaboration between Gage Green Genetics and Jojorizo, Mendo Montage is a cross between Mendo Purps and Crystal Locomotive F1 that provides tranquilizing effects. The buds are frosty with rich purple hues, and deliver sweet grape and candy flavors. Mendo Montage is not only sweet on the eyes, but also a great strain for consumers looking to wind down and have a good laugh

Strain spotlight

Reviews

3

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Mendo Montage nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mendo Montage nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Mendocino Purps
parent
Strain
Mendo Montage
First strain child
Mendo Supremo
child
Second strain child
Mendo Breath
child

Products with Mendo Montage

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Mendo Montage nearby.