A collaboration between Gage Green Genetics and Jojorizo, Mendo Montage is a cross between Mendo Purps and Crystal Locomotive F1 that provides tranquilizing effects. The buds are frosty with rich purple hues, and deliver sweet grape and candy flavors. Mendo Montage is not only sweet on the eyes, but also a great strain for consumers looking to wind down and have a good laugh
