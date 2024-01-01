stock photo similar to Miracle Grapefruit
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Miracle Grapefruit
Miracle Grapefruit is a sativa-dominant weed strain bred by Happy Dreams Genetics from a genetic cross of (Tangie x Blueberry Muffin) x MAC 15. This is fruit salad packed in a bowl, with candied grapefruit, Z-like terps. Plants are moderately tall with deep purple and pale green buds and high yields. Miracle Grapefruit has energizing, talkative effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Miracle Grapefruit, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
