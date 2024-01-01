stock photo similar to Miracle Grow
Hybrid

Miracle Grow

Miracle Grow is a marijuana strain from the breeder Capulator of Los Angeles, CA—creator of MAC1. Miracle crosses Scotts OG x Blockhead to create a potent, icy green with earthy OG notes. We're talking myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene. Leave a review.

