Mizztrezz

Mizztrezz is a cannabis strain from Terphogz, the popularizer of Original Z. Mizztrezz comes from Fiance x The Original Z and is an 60% indica hybrid. It's green and purple bud that yields a medium amount of flower and a medium to high amount of hash. Mizztrezz grows well indoors or outside and flowers in 56 to 60 days. Leave a review of your experience with Mizztrezz.

