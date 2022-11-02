Modified Kush
Modified Kush potency is higher THC than average.
Modified Kush is a hybrid weed strain. Modified Kush has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Modified Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Modified Kush
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Modified Kush products near you
Similar to Modified Kush near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—