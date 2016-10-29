ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Moloka’i Purpz is a luscious Hawaiian landrace strain from the island of Moloka’i. With deep purple hues and an aroma so rich with grape and berry that some might say it even “smells purple,” Moloka’i Purpz delivers sedating effects ideal for those suffering from insomnia and stress. Anticipate a flavor as rich as the smell, with notes of exotic berry and grape intermixed with a sweet skunkiness. This indica-dominant strain is extremely relaxing, lulling the body and mind into a state of weighted tranquility. 

PuaManaOhana
Member since 2016
A Hawaiian landrace strain that originates from the island of Moloka'i. Moloka'i Purpz gets her lovely purple hues from being cultivated above the ocean on the highest sea cliffs in the world. A truly special and unique strain, Moloka'i Purpz is a powerful contender in any grow environment, withsta...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricRelaxedTingly
moneymayn
Member since 2015
it is a very wonderful strain tastes great very wonderful time vaping this strain has you in a tanacious and charismatic mood.
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
